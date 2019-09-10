Tourism revenue increased in Charlottesville, Albemarle for 2018

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce says local tourism revenue neared $22 million in the city and Albemarle County for 2018.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, tourism expenditures accounted for more than $21 million in local tax collection in the region.

“Virginia's tourism industry had a banner year in 2018, hitting new records and making important impacts on our communities across the Commonwealth,” said Rita McClenny, CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Across the Commonwealth, tourism generated $26 billion in travel spending, with an increase largely attributed to tourism promotion and development efforts including new hotels, restaurants, agritourism, craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, outdoor recreation, festivals and events, music venues and more.

According to a release from the chamber, tourism was a critical contributor to the local economy as well, with tourism revenue for Albemarle County increasing by 3.5 percent over 2017 to more than $390 million.

In the county, tourism supports nearly 3,400 jobs and tourism-related taxes were more than $13 million.

For the city, tourism revenue increased by 4.5 percent to more than $263 million, supporting nearly 2,600 jobs and generating more than $8.7 million in local taxes.

“Albemarle County and Charlottesville continue to see growth in the tourism industry thanks to the private investment from our business community and the public investment in promoting the region to visitors through the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau,” said CACVB Executive Director Courtney Cacatian. “I'm looking forward to working with our city and council officials, the CACVB Board and the hospitality community to craft the future of our destination to see continued growth and success.”

The Virginia Tourism Corporation got the data from the USTA, which is based on domestic visitor spending from trips that take place 50 miles or more away from a person's home.