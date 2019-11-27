Toy store holding window display contest

A toy store on the Downtown Mall is holding a window display contest for area youth.

Alakazam Toys and Gifts says the contest is open to anyone under the age of 18 who lives in Charlottesville or the counties of Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange or Nelson.

The winner will get a $200 gift card to the store and have their display installed in Alakazam's window on Jan. 1.

Entries will be accepted until close of business on Dec. 20 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 26.

The store no entries containing racist, sexist or otherwise offensive themes will be considered.

Paper submissions can be sent to Alakazam Toys, 100 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

