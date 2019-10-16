Tracci pulls out of debate citing safety concerns

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci won't participate in a planned Thursday debate with his opponent Jim Hingeley, citing concerns over safety and the debate's location.

The event was scheduled for Thursday evening at the Albemarle County Office Building, located in downtown Charlottesville. It's being held by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters.

In a letter to Hingeley posted on his website explaining his decision, Tracci said he objected to the location in the county.

"My strong preference for an Albemarle County location is also informed by the tactics and plans of your campaign supporters: Indivisible Charlottesville and other Charlottesville-based activist groups," Tracci wrote. "While these tactics are widespread in the City of Charlottesville, they have no place in the County of Albemarle or in Albemarle candidate forums."

Hingeley defended the League of Women voters and said he would still attend the event.

"I have full confidence in the League's ability to facilitate a thoughtful, respectful forum," he said in a statement sent to CBS19. "Mr. Tracci's disdain for the citizens of Albemarle County and his refusal to face tough questions by Albemarle voters is shocking and disturbing."