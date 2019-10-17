Tracci will attend league of Women Voters forum

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci will now attend a forum Thursday evening at the Albemarle County Office Building.

On Wednesday, he pulled out of the debate with his opponent, Jim Hingeley, due to concerns over the location of the debate and safety.

On Thursday, Tracci posted a letter on his website saying he has received confirmation from the debate host, the League of Women Voters, that disruptions will not be tolerated during the event.

In his post, Tracci says he was concerned about disruptions of the event due to online posts from Charlottesville-based activist groups saying they were going to disrupt the forum.

He still says he wants to hold another debate with Hingeley in a forum associated with law enforcement, including that the Fraternal Order of Police does have Thomson-Hall Lodge 5 is available for a meeting almost any day until election day on Nov. 5.

Tracci says he expects Hingeley to make time for such a meeting before the election.

The League of Women Voters Forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Lane Auditorium in the Albemarle County Office Building.