Tractor trailer crash causing long closure of Louisa County road

A crash has closed Cross County Road in Louisa County, south of Cuckoo.

According to 511 Virginia, the crash occurred near the intersection with Indian Creek Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation also says a power pole has been damaged by this crash, which involves a tractor trailer.

Officials say the closure is likely to last for some time, and drivers are urged to take alternate routes if possible.

There is a detour in place to help get drivers around this crash.

Southbound traffic is being directed onto Jefferson Highway and then Apple Grove Road to get back to Cross County Road.

Northbound drivers are reversing that detour, taking Apple Grove Road to Jefferson Highway and then back to Cross County Road.

At this time, it is not known when the road will reopen. It is also not known if there are any injuries.