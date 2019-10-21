Traffic headaches on West Main coming up

Drivers on West Main Street and Roosevelt Brown Boulevard could be in for some traffic headaches for the next several months.

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities will be working on a major water main project for up to six months on those streets.

A utility spokesperson said they are replacing an 18-inch water line that dates back to the 1930s starting next week and rerouting it onto Roosevelt Brown Boulevard and West Main Street for maintenance purposes.

"Once the project starts on Roosevelt Brown Boulevard, we will maintain two-way traffic," said Jason Mcilwee, the engineering manager of the project.

But there will be a big change at the end of the year.

Between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, the intersection of West Main Street and Roosevelt Brown will be closed to traffic from Roosevelt Brown and 10th street.

"Traffic will be maintained on West Main Street at all times," Mcilwee added.

The traffic impacts will not start until mid-November.

An open house for residents and businesses to have their questions answered will take place this Wednesday at the Hampton Inn at the corner of West Main and Roosevelt Brown Boulevard starting at 5 p.m.

The city will also be closing the Fourth Street crossing on the Downtown Mall on Oct. 24 and 25 for repaving.