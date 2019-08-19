Traffic impacts from projects on Emmet, McIntire

Roadwork and geotechnical surveys will impact a pair of major travel corridors in Charlottesville this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Emmet Street will be closed between the McCormick Road Bridge and Ivy Road for re-striping work.

There will be a detour directing drivers to take Jefferson Park Avenue and West Main Street around the closure.

And on McIntire Road near the Albemarle County Office Building, geotechnical work is underway to investigate for the placement of a new sewer line.

This project, which began Monday, will cause McIntire Road to be reduced to one lane of traffic on an intermittent basis. This is expected to last through Wednesday.

The city says the sidewalks in the area will not be impacted by this work.