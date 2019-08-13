Travinia restaurant closes abruptly at Stonefield

Updated: Wed 12:05 AM, Aug 14, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Travinia restaurant at the Shops at Stonefield has abruptly closed, despite being a popular location for customers.

Stonefield management officials say Travinia closed on Sunday night. The restaurant posted a sign on its door thanking Charlottesville customers for years of support. Travinia was one of the first restaurants to open at Stonefield.

A Stonefield representative said the restaurant at Stonefield was one of Travinia's best-performing locations, but the chain is going through bankruptcy and could not find a way to keep the Charlottesville location open.

Stanley Feminella showed up Tuesday night hoping to eat dinner before going to a movie but was surprised to discover the restaurant shut down. Feminella said he ate at Travinia two or three times every week.

"It was less chain-like," Feminella said. "It had a real original menu. The service was great. The food was always well-prepared. It was just a nice place to come. I'm just in shock."

A Stonefield representative said the shopping center hopes to replace Travinia with another Italian restaurant.

 
