Treating Charlottesville officers to dinner

This upcoming weekend, the Charlottesville Police Foundation will host hundreds of local police officers and their guests at its annual appreciation dinner.

The Treating a Cop to Dinner event will be held Saturday, and it is a chance for members of the community to say thank you to the officers.

More than 200 officers, attendees and their guests will share food, cheer and appreciation, including a presentation of awards from the Charlottesville Police Department to highlight the actions of officers who have responded with creativity, courage and compassion to various situations in the city.

The community can help support this appreciation event by donating to the Charlottesville Police Foundation.

The foundation says $50 will send one officer to the dinner, $200 will sponsor a full table, and $2,000 will help to underwrite the entire event.

Donations can include personal “messages of thanks” that will be viewable on the foundation's website and will be displayed at the dinner.

Donations can be mailed to the Charlottesville Police Foundation, PO Box 2631, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.