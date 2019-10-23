Trial date set for McMahon

A trial date has been set for a man from Florida who is accused of making threats against a former Charlottesville City Council candidate.

Court records show that Daniel McMahon of Brandon, Florida will stand trial on Dec. 23 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville.

McMahon, who is white, is facing charges for posting social media messages to intimidate a black activist and interfere with that person's campaign for a seat on the city council.

The indictment says he has expressed white supremacist views on various social media accounts as well.

McMahon has been in custody since his arrest, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.