Trial ordered for SEAL, Marine accused in Green Beret's death

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret. A military court hearing is set to begin in Virginia for a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL who are charged in the 2017 hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret in Africa. Monday's, April 5, 2019, preliminary hearing at Naval Station Norfolk will review the cases against Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez. DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four U.S. servicemen charged in the strangulation death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar in Mali. (U.S. Army via AP)
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- The case against a U.S. Navy SEAL and a Marine who are charged in the hazing-related death of a Green Beret will go to trial.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement Friday that an admiral referred the charges against SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez to a court-martial hearing. No date has been set.

DeDolph and Madera-Rodriguez are among four American servicemen charged in Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar's death. He died in 2017 while serving in the African country of Mali.

The Navy admiral declined to add sexual misconduct charges to the case despite a prosecutor's recommendation.

Prosecutors say the servicemen tried to embarrass Melgar over perceived slights. They said Melgar was placed in chokeholds meant to temporarily knock him unconscious before Melgar stopped breathing.

 
