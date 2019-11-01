Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn 2019

Bad weather on Halloween Thursday night meant the annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn at the University of Virginia was moved to Friday, and everyone still had a blast.

Hundreds of families and students came to show off their creative costumes.

Julia and Evan Turnbull are relatively new to Charlottesville and took their children, two-year-old Clara and three-month-old Alec, to Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn for the first time. They dressed together like Star Wars Characters. They said they were glad the event was moved for their little Yoda and Princess Leia to have a chance to get more candy.

"It's amazing,” said Evan. “It's beautiful here. I was here as an undergrad student and it's fun to experience UVA kind of from a different angle with kids now and seeing all the fun out here."

"We got to go to maybe one or two houses last night so it's wonderful to have this,” said Julia.

Candy was passed out at every lawn room and the line wrapped completely around the Lawn.