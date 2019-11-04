Truck crash knocks out gas service

A truck crash hit a gas regulator near St. Anne's Belfield school late Monday night, knocking out natural gas service for several county neighborhoods.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

City officials say the incident affects Boar's Head, Ednam Forest, Old Ivy ROAD, U-Heights, Farmington, Belair, and Broomley Rd. There is no active leak, but crews had to turn off gas service to replace the damaged regulator. The city will give updates when the regulator is fixed.

