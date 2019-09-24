Truck runs into home off Druid Ave.

A black Toyota Tundra truck ran into a house off of Druid Ave. across from Belmont Park Monday.

It happened around 6 p.m. The truck ran through the yard onto a back porch. The house hit was an old, abandoned home, so nobody was inside.

The driver was in stable condition but was taken to the University of Virginia Hospital. Sgt. J.R. Via said there is where investigators will start looking into what exactly caused the accident.

"The officers will follow up with the driver at the hospital to figure out what happened,” said Via. “We'll also be checking the area for any type of video, surveillance cameras, any other witnesses to see if we can find information that way."

The house did not have much damage but police said the truck was totaled. It was towed away from the scene.