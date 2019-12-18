Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin Wednesday morning on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Updated: Wed 3:45 AM, Dec 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin Wednesday morning on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Votes that will leave a defining mark on Trump’s tenure at the White House are expected by early evening.

On Tuesday, Trump sent off a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing what he called the "vicious crusade” against him.

But Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press.

Republicans are already working on how to conduct a trial in January.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus