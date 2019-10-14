Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for this November's elections

If you're looking to participate in the November elections, Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

The Albemarle County Registrar's Office says it's seen about 3,200 new people register to vote since the start of the year.

Despite thousands of people registering to vote, a bi-yearly voter registration purge has left the county with roughly 1,000 fewer people registered to vote than compared to 2018.

If you want to still sign up last minute, you can do so online or print out the registration form and mail it in. You'll be okay, as long as the postage same is marked Oct. 15.

