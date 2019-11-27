Twitter will soon delete your account if you don’t use it enough

Twitter has a message for users – and the company can spell it out in less than 140 characters.

Tweet or delete.

The social media platform has announced plans to eliminate accounts that aren’t used.

So, if you haven't logged on to Twitter in at least six months, your account could be purged.

Users who regularly log on, but don't tweet, don't have to worry about losing their access.

It's unclear when accounts will start being purged, or how many users will be affected.

The company said it is reaching out to "many accounts" that don't meet its requirements but declined to share a timeline or an estimate of the number it considers to be inactive.

These handles will be deactivated over the course of “many months — not all at once,” the company added.

