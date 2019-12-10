Two arrested for solicitation of minors

The Albemarle County Police Department says two men from Charlottesville have been arrested for solicitation of minors.

According to police, the arrests this past week were part of an undercover online investigation targeting people who use the Internet to prey on and exploit children.

Police say 42-year-old Raymond Kemp and 20-year-old Tyler Moody are each facing two felony counts of solicitation of a minor.

At this time, no further information will be released by police.

The Albemarle County Police Department is part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.