Two arrested on drug charges after early morning pursuit

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says two people are in custody following an early morning pursuit that crossed into Albemarle County.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted to stop a 210 Nissan Rogue that was driving erratically on River Road just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle sped away and the ensuing pursuit crossed into Albemarle County, where it ended near Banjo Lane.

The sheriff's office says the driver, identified as 28-year-old Timothy Herman Massie of Salem, intentionally rammed his car into the deputy's vehicle, caused the airbags to deploy in both.

Massie then ran away.

A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Elizabeth Autumn Hensley of Roanoke, was arrested.

Officials then began searching the area with a Nelson County Sheriff's Office K-9 named Xombie, who located Massie in some underbrush.

Deputies found methamphetamine and drug distribution equipment in the Rogue.

The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy and Massie were both treated for minor injuries.

Massie is currently facing charges of felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the first degree.

Hensley is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Both suspects are being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond, and officials say additional are pending.