Two cats rescued from Albemarle County house fire

A lightning strike is to blame for a house fire in western Albemarle County.

The residents were home at the time, but no one was hurt. However, two cats had to be rescued.

Albemarle County firefighters put their lifesaving skills to work for the cats affected by smoke.

The two-story house on the 8100 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike was struck by lightning on Wednesday, causing the house to fill with smoke.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

The firefighters revived one of the cats with oxygen when they came out of the house.

Deputy Chief John Oprandy says saving pets is part of the job.

"A lot of our staff have medical training, EMTs and paramedics, it is very different to be treating an animal but some of those skills do translate into being able to do something with pets when we bring them out, " Oprandy said.

The cats are said to be recovering and stable as they remain in oxygen cages at a local animal hospital.