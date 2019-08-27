Two children dead after stolen police cruiser crashes in Dayton, Ohio, one dozen injured

Dayton Police say at least two people are dead and 12 others are in the hospital after a stabbing suspect stole a Riverside Police cruiser and crashed into several other cars near the Dayton Metro Library.

According to WDTN-TV, the suspect jumped from the wrecked cruiser and fled on foot. He was later arrested.

Police received calls about the incident at 7:14 p.m. after reports of a crash at Airway Road and La Perre Drive in Riverside.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television Group. All rights reserved.