Two facing drug, firearms charges following weekend hit-and-run

The Charlottesville Police Department says two people have been arrested for a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday on Cherry Avenue.

According to police, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Cherry Avenue where officers found a vehicle that had hit a utility pole.

The driver and the passenger ran away from the scene but were later caught.

When officers were arresting the two men, they also found a large quantity of drugs and two loaded handguns.

Twenty-two-year-old Travon Vonte Cooper of Charlottesville is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana greater than half an ounce to five pounds.

Nineteen-year-old Dionte Termaine Ruffin of Charlottesville is facing those two charges as well but is also charged with obstruction of justice and a Capias for failing to appear in court in Waynesboro.

Both men are being held without bond in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.