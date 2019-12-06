Two facing multiple charges for stealing packages off porches

The Albemarle County Police Department says two women have been arrested in connection with a large quantity of stolen property that was taken from people's porches.

According to police, officers responded to a report of packages being stolen from in front of the door of a home in the Carriage Hill neighborhood on Dec. 2.

Officers investigating the case identified two suspects and recovered a large quantity of stolen property.

Alyssa Summers and Heather Snow, both 18 and residents of Albemarle County, are facing charges of grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, shoplifting, trespassing and larceny.

The two turned themselves in to police and have been booked at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police say they described targeting homes in the Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, and Turtle Creek Apartments in Albemarle County as well as the 14th Street area in Charlottesville.

Anyone who lives in these areas who was expecting to receive a package on Monday, but who did not receive it, or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in those areas is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041.

The investigation is ongoing.