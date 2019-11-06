Two hurt in wrong-way crash involving police car

A wrong-way crash involving a police vehicle and a car in Virginia has left two people injured.

Newport News police say in a press release a car jumped the median Tuesday afternoon and collided head-on with a city vehicle. News outlets report that vehicle was a police car.

Police spokeswoman Kelly King says the drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

King says the investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether the driver of the car will face charges.

The driver of the police vehicle hasn't been identified.