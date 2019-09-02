Two killed in weekend motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in downtown Twin Falls (Source: MGN).
By  | 
Posted:

GAINESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Police say a motorcyclist and his passenger died in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in Virginia.

Prince William County police say 41-year-old James Edward Beach II was driving his motorcycle at a high speed when it struck an SUV in an intersection in Gainesville early Saturday.

The Washington Post reports that Beach, of Gainesville, and his passenger, 22-year-old Shannon Nicole Meyer, of Bristow, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Beach was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Meyer died at a hospital. Police said both had been wearing helmets.

The SUV's driver, a 63-year-old man from Centreville, wasn't injured.

Officer Brian McLeese said police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus