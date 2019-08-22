Two kittens die in Louisa after being thrown from moving truck

People are expressing outrage in Lousia County as reaction pours in after two tiny kittens are seen thrown from a moving truck.

One kitten lived after being thrown from the vehicle, but not for long. The other was found dead on the road.

The Facebook page of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office has received more than 1,000 comments about animal cruelty.

According to police, an older small pickup truck, grey in color was seen driving eastbound on Route 33 in the area of the reservoir, and the driver was throwing kittens out the window. The driver is said to be a white male.

The witness driver who tried to rescue the kittens is a member of the county State Animal Rescue Team.

Louisa Animal Control Chief Alyssa Ellison tried to save one of the kittens.

"I don't know how fast the vehicle was going but the posted speed is 55 miles an hour. The caller stated that the truck was tossing kittens out of the windows she was able to stop and recover one of the kittens, which I retrieved from her and unfortunately it died in transport to the vet," Ellison said.

She says the local animal shelter is just a few miles down the road.

If you know anything about this crime you are urged to call Louisa Crimesolvers at (800) 346-1466.