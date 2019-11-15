Two men stop in Charlottesville on their way to break Guinness World Record

Two men stopped in Charlottesville on their way to break a new Guinness World Record, "Greatest distance on a 50cc scooter."

Yonatan Belik, from Israel, and Michael Reid, from Philadelphia, traveled to every state in the continental U.S. going 35 miles per hour on their scooters since the beginning of September.

They started in Philadelphia in September and left Charlottesville on Friday morning to finish their trip to Washington, D.C.

Reid and Belik said the best part of the trip has been the people they have met along the way.

"We decided well we can go across all the back roads of all 48 states and really get to know the people on those back roads,” said Reid, “the places that are unseen. And really milk out those stories we don't hear often in the media and around our friends and bringing that to our diverse crowd."

"Just seeing the materialization of this vision,” said Belik, “and seeing the impact it has on the people we meet and the people that view us is so important."

They've been documenting their whole trip and plan to share the stories they learned and adventures Friday in D.C.

This is the second world record for the two. They previously won "Longest journey on a kick-scooter in 24 hours by a team," and they plan to break more records in the future.

