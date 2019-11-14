Two new resident scholars at UVA Center for Politics

A former member of the U.S. House and a journalist have joined the University of Virginia Center for Politics as resident scholars.

According to a release, former Representative Barbara Comstock (R-10th) and Jamelle Bouie were announced as new resident scholars on Thursday.

They will be working with staff and students toward the center's goals of promoting the democratic process and creating an informed citizenry.

The center says, as resident scholars, Comstock and Bouie will participate as guest speakers for classes, as panelists at events the center puts on, and develop a public program for next year's spring semester.

Comstock has years of government experience at the state and federal levels, elected to represent Northern Virginia in the House of Delegates in 2009 and then elected to represent the 10th Congressional District in 2014.

Bouie is an opinion columnist for the New York Times who has been called "one of the defining commentators on politics and race in the Trump era.

He previously was the chief political correspondent for Slate magazine and in 2013, he contributed to the center's publication on former president Barack Obama and the 2012 election.