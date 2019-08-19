Two people convicted as accessories in Louisa County murder case

Two people have been convicted in connection with a 2017 murder in Louisa County.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire announced Monday that Brandon Wood and Justin Peters were convicted as accessories after the fact to the murder of Sean Houchens on Sept. 1, 2017.

Earlier this year, Clifford "Peter" Wood III was convicted of first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the case.

And his wife, Wendy Wood, was convicted as an accessory after the face to murder by a Tennessee judge.

Peters once dated Clifford's daughter, and Brandon is Clifford's son.

Evidence presented in court showed that Clifford was upset with his mistress on Sept. 1, 2017 and sent her text messages concerning men who were at her home at the time.

Along with Brandon and Peters, Clifford went to the residence around 1:40 a.m. that day and confronted Houchens.

Evidence showed Clifford drew a Glock .45 and shot Houchens four times, and then left the scene.

Clifford later threw his phone and pistol into a cornfield in Hanover County and then abandoned his car at a hotel in Doswell.

Ultimately, he fled to Tennessee with the help of Wendy and avoided capture for ten days before being located and arrested in Virginia.

McGuire says it is a tragic situation in which Clifford took down members of his own family because they are now felons for having helped him try to avoid justice.

Brandon, Wendy and Peters have all been convicted as accessories after the fact for their involvement in helping Clifford escape.

There is no evidence these defendants know Clifford was planning to kill Houchens.

Peters was sentenced to 12 months in jail with all of that time suspended. Brandon will be sentenced in February.