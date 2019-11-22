Two remain in hospital from Afton Mountain crash

The University of Virginia Health System says two people remain hospitalized from the charter bus crash on Afton Mountain last weekend.

One of the patients is listed in good condition while the other is listed in fair.

Two other people who were hospitalized following the early Sunday morning crash have been discharged.

More than 20 people were taken to UVA Health and other medical facilities in the Shenandoah Valley. Of the ones taken to UVA, 16 were discharged from the Emergency Department.