Two road projects to affect downtown Charlottesville-area drivers

Road and utility projects will affect drivers in parts of Charlottesville beginning next week.

Beginning Monday, the Charlottesville Department of Utilities will be starting a major water main construction project along Roosevelt Brown Boulevard and West Main Street.

On Roosevelt Brown Boulevard, the work will extend from Grove Street to West Main Street and then head east along West Main to Ninth Street SW.

The city expects this project to last for the next six months.

During part of it, possibly between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, the project will be in the area of the West main with Roosevelt Brown and Tenth Street NW.

Nightly closures are expected from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., which will prevent vehicles from crossing West Main from Roosevelt Brown Boulevard.

Work on this project will take place during the overnight hours between Sunday and Thursday, but there are no closures expected to affect through traffic on West Main.

This work will replace a water main that was installed in 1934, and it may cause infrequent water outages, though notice will be provided ahead of time.

Business owners and residents can attend an open house on Wednesday at the Hampton Inn in West Main Street about this project.

The city does say there will be changes to parking and traffic flow, as well as closed roads, pedestrian paths and bike lanes.

Much of the work will be done during the overnight hours in order to minimize impacts on traffic.

A second project will affect Fourth Street on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The city says the street will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days for repaving between Market and Water streets.

During this project, the Downtown Mall crossing will be closed and there will be no parking along this part of Fourth Street.

The city will also be removing bollards that are currently in the pavement.