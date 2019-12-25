Two-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 11 still under investigation

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7:10 p.m. in Rockingham County.

A 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling north on Route. 11 North Valley Pike attempted to turn left into a gas station and collided with a 1998 Chevy Tahoe traveling southbound according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

33-year-old Dustin E. Harlow of Harrisonburg was the driver of the Chevy. He died at the scene of the crash as a result of injuries.

82-year-old Nancy S. Lambert of Rockingham County was in the passenger seat of the Volvo, She was flown to UVA Medical Center where she later died from injuries.

35-year-old Raheel Azhar of Wappingers Falls, New York was the driver of the Volvo. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Everyone involved in the crash wore seat belts.

Azhar was charged with reckless driving and that the crash is still under investigation.

The release stated the Virginia State Police’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team assisted with the investigation.