US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, U.S. M1A2 SEP Abrams battle tanks prepare to cross the Hantan river during a river crossing operation, part of an annual joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States against a possible attack from North Korea, in Yeoncheon, south of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, South Korea. A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a "Christmas gift" over deadlocked nuclear negotiations. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 11:39 PM, Dec 27, 2019

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Officials say a U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea.

Pyongyang has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” to the United States over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

A U.S. military official says the false alarm at Camp Casey near the border with North Korea was caused by human error and didn’t affect any operations.

The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly sent a news alert that said North Korea fired a missile over Japan.

