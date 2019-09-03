US plans for fake social media run afoul of Facebook rules

FILE - In this file photo dated March 29, 2018, the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. The British Parliament’s media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from a developer and on Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018, has released a cache of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE)
By  | 
Updated: Tue 4:13 PM, Sep 03, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Facebook says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be violating the company's rules if agents create fake profiles to monitor the social media of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

Facebook says it prohibits fake accounts and will "act" on any it finds that violate that policy.

The company made the announcement Tuesday following an Associated Press report Friday that Homeland Security had authorized its agents to use fake social media accounts in a reversal of a previous ban on the practice.

Homeland Security said fake accounts would make it easier for agents reviewing visa and citizenship applications to search for fraud or security threats.

The plan would also be a violation of Twitter's rules. Twitter says it's still reviewing the new Homeland Security policy.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus