USDA administrator to talk about cooperative businesses and rural America

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) -- An administrator for the U.S. Department of Agriculture will discuss the key role cooperative businesses can play in addressing challenges and opportunities facing rural America to kick off October as "Cooperative Month."

Bette Brand, administrator the department's Rural Business-Cooperative Service, will speak at an Oct. 3 breakfast hosted by the Virginia Cooperative Council.

Council President Richard Johnstone said events will be held throughout October to inform Virginians and public policymakers about how these not-for-profit, member-owned businesses provide jobs and improve life in rural communities across the country.

Brand is a Virginia native and past board member of the Virginia Cooperative Council. She joined USDA in January 2018 after 35 years with Farm Credit of the Virginias.

The breakfast will be held at The Place at Innsbrook.

 
