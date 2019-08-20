USDA rural energy grants to help several local companies

Several local companies are getting some funding to make energy improvements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants for projects in all 50 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to reduce energy costs for farmers, ag producers, and rural-based businesses and institutions.

"Lowering energy costs helps rural businesses improve their bottom line and create jobs," said Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Bette Brand. "Under the leaders of President [Donald] Trump, and Agriculture Secretary [Sonny] Perdue, USDA is committed to increasing economic development in America's in rural communities through strong partnerships because when rural American thrives, all of American thrives."

According to a release, the USDA is investing $9.3 million through its Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects for companies across the country.

Among those companies are Advanced Concrete Foundations Inc., Beehive Events Inc., Peabody Solar LLC, R.A. Yancey Lumber Corporation, and Ramiiisol Vineyards LLC, all of which are in the Central Virginia area.

During fiscal year 2019, Congress appropriated $50 million for REAP grants and loan guarantees. The USDA says it will make additional funding announcements in the program in the near future.

Recipients can use the funding for various projects, including conducting energy audits and installing renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar power.

The money can also be used for energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration systems.

The release says R.A. Yancey Lumber Corporation will be using its funding for lighting upgrades while the other four will all be installing solar array systems.

For more information on REAP, click on the link in the Related Links box.