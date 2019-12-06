UVA BOV votes to increase tuition, fees for continuing undergraduates

New and continuing students at the University of Virginia will see their tuition go up next year.

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors voted on Friday to set the tuition and fee rates for the 2020-21 academic year.

According to a release, the university says these new rates reflect its commitment to remaining one of the best values in higher education and meeting the mutli-year objective of proposing a tuition increase at a rate of roughly inflation-plus-one-percent, while using the Higher Education Price Index as the benchmark to set that.

For all continuing undergraduate students, as well as undergraduates entering the College of Arts and Sciences, the Curry School of Education and Human Development, the School of Architecture and the McIntire School of Commerce, will see their tuition go up by 3.6 percent.

For in-state students, that will be an increase of between $510 and $880, while out-of-state students will pay between $1,710 and $2,94 more.

Undergraduates entering the School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, and the School of Nursing will see their tuition and fee rates go up between $1,000 and $2,000 more than rates charged to continuing students in those schools.

"These rates are consistent with our commitment to prioritize accessibility and keep tuition increases as low as possible while continuing to meet 100 percent of students' demonstrated financial need and offering an exceptional education and student experience," said UVA President Jim Ryan.

UVA says it is facing potential state budget cuts as well as multiple increased costs, including about $17 million for faculty and staff merit-increases.

It adds the undergraduate tuition change will generate about $11 million in total.

The release says the BOV will only implement tuition increases after it has considered other potential revenue sources and looked for ways to increase efficiency on Grounds. The BOV also considers revenue from cost savings, philanthropy, endowment earnings and other sources.

Members will additionally look at tuition and fee increase, going toward faculty and staff compensation, investments in academic programs, expanded health services and facilities, operations and maintenance of university facilities, and other Commonwealth and university priorities.

The release says UVA has refinanced $300 million in existing debt at lower rates and identified dozens of opportunities to make improvements in systems and services as well as other cost-saving measures.

UVA College at Wise students will also see a tuition increase of three percent.

Tuition and fees were kept steady last year due to the Virginia General Assembly allocating additional funding to support higher education in 2019-20.

Last year, the In-State Undergraduate Tuition Moderation Fund set aside $52.5 million in state funding for public universities that voluntarily held their tuition and mandatory education and general fees steady for in-state undergraduate students, which resulted in UVA getting as additional $5.52 million in state funding when it froze tuition rates for one year.

For the 2019-20 academic year, UVA provided about $143 million in need-based financial aid to undergraduates students with 53 percent of all undergraduate students at the university getting some level of financial assistance.

Ryan has also committed to fully covering tuition and fees for students from Virginia whose families earn less than $80,000 a year and who have typical family assets. For families earning less than $30,000 a year with typical assets, UVA already covers fees, room and board.

Some financial aid packages do include loans, but those are going to remain capped at $1,000 per year for low-income Virginians and $4,500 a year for other in-state students with demonstrated need.

UVA has been rated as one of the best values in higher education by Kiplinger.