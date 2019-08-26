UVA Batten students complete service projects before classes start

University of Virginia graduate students spent Monday afternoon doing a variety of service projects in Charlottesville before they start class later this week.

About a dozen Batten students worked on the City Schoolyard Garden Urban Agriculture Collective of Charlottesville at Friendship Court. They were clearing brush near the sidewalk to make it more accessible to people with wheelchairs.

The volunteers also weeded the garden.

"I'm new to the whole experience," said Teka Lenahan, a student entering Batten this year. "I just said, 'Put me where you want me.' I feel like historically there's been a divide between the university and the community. I feel like [service projects] really show that the university is part of the community and the community is part of the university."

This was the tenth year for the Batten Builds project, and it was the biggest one yet.