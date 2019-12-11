UVA Breast Care Center receives donation

The University of Virginia Health System's Breast Care Center got a boost courtesy of 99.7 CYK'S morning show host, Tom Morgan.

The Breast Care Center aids women in the detection and treatment of breast cancer.

It offers mammography, core-needle biopsy, comprehensive breast education resources and breast ultrasound among other services.

On Wednesday, $1,600 was donated through 99.7 CYK and its sponsors with Morgan going the distance for two weeks, by wearing several costumes, to raise funds for this important cause.

"It was a lot of fun, humiliating myself for a good cause is what I get paid to do every day, " Morgan said.

"The funds are going to support our mission, which is improving our patient's lives with breast cancer," said Dr. Carrie Rochman, a breast imaging specialist at the center. "So research is a big component in what we do and this will go to support some of our research projects as well as community outreach."

Morgan says he had so fun much raising money for the UVA Breast Care Center, he plans to do it again next year.