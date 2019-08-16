UVA hosting Caribbean youth ambassadors

The UVA Center for Politics is hosting youth ambassadors from the Caribbean.

Twelve youth leaders and two educators from Antigua, Jamaica, St. Vincent, The Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago visited the Habitat Store as part of their leadership training.

The students are the 28th exchange group as part of the center's Global Perspectives on Democracy.

They toured the Habitat Store to learn about civic engagement, leadership development and about Charlottesville.

Anestacia Sunnelel says she is intrigued about the area's history.

"Of course I want to learn a lot about the history because I know here is known for a lot of history, we got a little yesterday at Thomas Jefferson's home also I want to taste a lot of their foods and stuff," she said.

The students are in the Charlottesville area until Aug. 24.