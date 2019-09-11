UVA Children's Hospital doctor receives $300,000 grant

On Monday, a doctor at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and the UVA Child Health Research Center received a $300,000 grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

According to a press release, Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai and its U.S. dealers.

The nonprofit organization supports efforts to develop pediatric cancer research and raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

The grant Dr. Brian Belyea received is expected to go toward his research into leukemia in children.

Belyea is seeking to understand the development of B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, according to a press release.

The grant will assist with the funding needed to find treatments and cures.

"We have the skills and tools to pursue this question and we certainly have the motivation to do this work. They are all here today but our biggest obstacles to do this work, continues to be funding,” he said. "Thanks to Hyundai and the Childhood Cancer Research Grants, we are now able to move this research forward.”

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Hyundai Hope on Wheels launched "Every Handprint Tells A Story," a campaign to raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

Local children being treated for cancer also took part in Monday's event.

They had the opportunity to stamp their handprint on the Hyundai Hope Vehicle and Belyea's lab coat.