UVA Enslaved Workers Memorial erects first slabs

The Memorial to Enslaved Workers at the University of Virginia marked a small milestone Thursday.

The first two slabs bearing the names of some of the enslaved workers are now in place.

The center stone slab sits at the center of the circular structure. There will be 75 stones put in place.

The freedom ring will also have an inner bench.

The memorial honors the estimated 5,000 enslaved laborers who built and worked at UVA.

Michael Spence, the project superintendent, says the slabs are extremely heavy.

"The weights are scaled down from 4,000 pounds. The largest slab is about 4,000, the next one is about 3,600 to 3,800. It's Virginia mist granite quarried in Rapidan, Virginia and cut and carved in Madison, Wisconsin," he said.

The placing of the slabs took about one hour.

The year-long construction project is about two-thirds finished, with the memorial expected to be completed in January.

There will be an official dedication in April.