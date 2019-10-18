UVA Health Center opens new emergency department

Tuesday the new and improved University of Virginia Health System’s emergency department opened.

UVA Health’s public information officer, Eric Swensen, said UVA’s hospital gets up to 64 thousand emergency patients a year and needed to expand to accommodate them.

The new space holds separate pediatric and adult care, a mental health care space, and a rapid evaluation space for patients who can come in and get out quickly.

Swensen said it should make patients' experiences better.

"We're very excited to have it open for our patients,” said Swensen. “It's about three times the size of our old emergency department so it's 45,000 sq. ft. with 70 private rooms for patients, so we really think that it's going to provide a much better experience for patients when they need to come for emergency care."

Construction is still going on in the building to continue to expand.