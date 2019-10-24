UVA Health, community organization aim to improve health, well-being

A platform that connects health care organizations with community groups that are working to improve social determinants of health aims to improve area health and well-being.

The University of Virginia Health System purchased the technology-based referral network Pieces Iris, which is a cloud-based management platform that aims to help communities address social, economic, and behavioral determinants of health.

According to a release, only 20 percent of a person's health status is related to clinical health care. Instead, 80 percent is shaped by socioeconomic factors, physical environment, and health behaviors.

These things can also be impacted by access to healthy foods, safe and stable housing, reliable transportation, and having a well-paying job.

The Pieces Iris Community Group, which is made up of several community-based organizations and UVA Health, has been working since July 2018.

The group wants to implement technology in order to solve shared challenges involving up-to-date information about available resources, referral processes, and eligibility.

"Enhancing communication between UVA Health and community partners enables us to better support the holistic health of our community members," said Anthony Haro, the director of the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless and co-chair of the Pieces Iris Community Group. "This work is built on the success of programs like Network2Work and their use of technology to help peers connect job seekers to employment and training opportunities. These technologies combined with our working group, ensure we are best leveraging community resources for the people we serve."

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence is facilitating the group, which includes Central Virginia Health Services, Inc., the Charlottesville Free Clinic, the Jefferson Area Board for the Aging, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, On Our Own, Partner for Mental health, Piedmont Virginia Community College's Network2Work, the Region Ten Community Service Board, the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless, the Thomas Jefferson Health District, the United Way Thomas Jefferson Area, and UVA Health.

"There are dozens of programs and services available to community members, but it can be quite challenging to stay up-to-date on what is available and for whom," said Elizabeth Beasley, MPH, the director of Community Partnerships at UVA Health. "We are so fortunate to have partners, along with technology that will be integrated into our electronic medical record. These connections will enable better collaboration and communication between organizations on behalf of our patients and residents. This will certainly assist UVA Health in providing the best possible care in partnership with the community."

Community organizations that are interested in connecting with the Pieces IRIS network or the electronic referral directory should contact Beasley by calling (434) 924-2946 or by sending her an email at ed6k@virginia.edu.