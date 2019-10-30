UVA Health creates advisory council on billing, collection practices

A new advisory council has been created to aid leaders of the University of Virginia Health System.

The 16-person council will inform and advise on additional improvements to billing and collection policies and practices.

According to a release, the council is made up of community leaders from social services, the faith-based community, schools and health care as well as UVA students and team members.

These people will work together to provide insights and recommendations to the health system so that it can build the billing and collections changes that were announced in September.

“The changes we announced in September are a first step, and we look forward to hearing feedback and input from the Advisory Council on additional ways we can better serve our patients as well as improve fairness and transparency,” said Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, the Chief Medical Officer at UVA Medical Center.

The release says the council's objectives will include health the health system's leadership better understand the effects of current and proposed billing and collections practices on low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients.

Members will look at best practices, identify areas of additional improvement and make proposals to improve the health system's practices as well as discussing ways the health system can consistently share information about its billing policy and practice updates.

The members of the Advisory Council are: Pastor Dr. Lehman Bates of Ebenezer Baptist Church, UVA Health Language Services Spanish Interpreter Sylvana Fernandez-Ellauri, Don Gathers of the Public Housing Association of Residents, UVA School of Nursing student Tyler D. Gaedecke, Charlottesville's Human Rights Commission Director Charlene Green, UVA School of Medicine student Landon Hobbs, Albemarle County Social Services Assistant Director Wanda Hoerman, Charlottesville City Schools' Director of Equity and Inclusion Denise Johnson, PHAR Board Chair John Johnson, UPCA Health Telemedicine team member Charles Lewis, Legal Aid Justice Center Health Justice Legal Fellow Michaela Lieberman, UVA Health Internal Medicine's Mo Nadkarni, MD, Karl Quist of Charlottesville for Reasonable Health Insurance, UVA Office of Procurement and Supplier Diversity Services SwaM Contract Administrator Lorie Strother, Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. CEO Paula Tomko, and Sharon Veith, MSN, RN, Westhaven Community Nurse and UVA School of Nursing.

Albemarle County Public Schools' Community Education Coordinator Karen Waters-Wicks will be the council's facilitator, and UVA Health's Director of Community Partnerships Elizabeth Beasley will be the council's staff member.

The release says the council will begin its work this month, first by reviewing its objectives, discussing the impacts of the health system's billing and collection policies and practices, and aligning on ways to foster improved communication with the community.