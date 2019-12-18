UVA Medical Center recognized as a top teaching hospital

The University of Virginia Medical Center has been honored as one of the 55 Top Teaching Hospitals by the national organization The Leapfrog Group. UVA Medical Center was recognized for its patient safety and quality.

"We are pleased to recognize UVA Medical Center as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital," said The Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder. "This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the Charlottesville community."

The Leapfrog Group evaluated around 2,100 hospitals, and 120 of those hospitals earned an award. The award criteria focused on safety practices and measures, prevention of medication errors, maternity care and patient outcomes according to a press release.

"Supported by our Be Safe framework, our care providers are focused on constantly improving the care we provide for our patients," said UVA Health Chief of Quality and Performance Improvement Tracey Hoke, MD.

Be Safe is UVA Health's safety and quality program. The nationally-recognized program provides a daily method that focuses on patient safety and outcomes, according to a press release.