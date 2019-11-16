UVA President announces return of 21-gun salute

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, UVA President Jim Ryan announced that the 21-gun salute, a tradition that is part of a closing ceremony for the 24-hour marching vigil for Prisoner of War and Missing in Action veterans, will return next year.

Part of Ryan's Facebook post read, "Sometimes you make mistakes. Although motivated by good intentions, I believe we made a mistake this year in excluding the 21-gun salute from our Veterans Day ceremony."

Ryan said he will make sure to communicate the details of the ceremony in advance to minimize any disruptions to classes.

In a previous Facebook post, Ryan said the decision to remove the 21-gun salute revolved around minimizing class disruptions and the recent events of gun violence in the country.

