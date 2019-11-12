UVA ROTC honors MIA and POW veterans in 24 hour vigil

The University of Virginia ROTC honored missing in action and prisoner of war soldiers beginning on Veterans Day in a 24-hour vigil.

Cadets started marching with their rifles at 3:30 p.m. Monday and will continue until the same time Tuesday.

Groups of two are rotating every 15 minutes to keep the vigil going. Over 80 cadets are participating.]

UVA Group Commander, Cameron Greer said marching in honor of men and women who are MIA and POW is a humbling experience.

"It is one of the most intense experiences that I personally have gone through at least at my time at the University of Virginia,” said Greer. “Because we walk in silence and you're only passing one other cadet, it really solidifies the fact that this is a very solemn, somber, and very serious thing that we're paying tribute to, and something that's bigger than any one individual cadet."

In the past, the vigil concluded with a 21-gun salute, but the University decided not to do that this year. However, a ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday with Colonel Michael Huff as the keynote speaker.