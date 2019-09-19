UVA School of Data Science gets final approval

The University of Virginia has received official approval for its proposed School of Data Science.

According to a release, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia gave approval for the creation of the new school on Tuesday.

The School of Data Science will be the 12th school at UVA.

“I am delighted that the School of Data Science has cleared its final hurdle and can officially move forward,” said UVA President Jim Ryan. “I want to thank the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia for sharing our excitement in this proposal, and Phil Bourne and his team at the Data Science Institute for their hard work. Together, we have a chance to create a different kind of school that will advance our understanding of the world in all kinds of ways, and I look forward to getting started.”

The release says the new school, with a focus on interdisciplinary, collaborative research and education, will join other departments at UVA, in the community, industry, government and nonprofits to use data science to further discovery and make positive impacts on society.

“This is a historic moment for the University of Virginia and for the field of data science,” said UVA Provost Elizabeth Magill. “The school is coming online at a time when the amount of available data in the world is more than doubling every two years, and there is soaring demand for qualified data scientists who can analyze and interpret vast amounts of data. A new school will catalyze research on daunting societal challenges and point the way toward their solutions. It will also allow us to prepare students to become responsible and creative leaders who are capable of using data science in a wide range of fields.”

Professor and Data Science Institute Director Philip Bourne was appointed as the dean of the new school immediately after a vote gave it official status.

With this state-level approval, the new school will undertake Bourne's plan and be crafted with the help of the team at the Data Science Institute and others at UVA.

Previously, the institute offered on-Grounds and online Master of Science in data science programs and dual master's degree programs. Those programs are continuing this academic year, but in upcoming years, the school wants to expand its offerings.

When that happens, students will be able to pursue degrees in undergraduate, Ph.D. and professional programs.

A multi-year initiative will get underway that will include hiring ten endowed chairs, an associate dean, research and teaching faculty, and staff as well as develop a new building that will be on the Emmet/Ivy Corridor.

“We envision the new School of Data Science at UVA as a 'school without walls,'” said Bourne. “In its very structure and foundation, we will build collaborative and interdisciplinary opportunities through partnerships and physical spaces for shared research and education programs. The new school will combine a focus on research, education, and service to build bridges across academic, geographic, commercial and cultural boundaries using responsible, open data science.”

The school is launching this academic year using existing faculty and researchers who are experienced in systems engineering, education, politics, biomedical data science, digital humanities, finance, ethics, open hardware and civic technology, and business analytics.

The release adds the school plans to expand its faculty to add more fields, such as environmental science, democracy and policy, and architecture.

Bourne says society needs people who can analyze, interpret and make use of masses of data in ethical and responsible ways as such big-data management and analysis increase in importance.

The release says there will be partnerships with businesses, government agencies, and other institution around the world, and students in the new school will engage with industry leaders and professionals on projects to address topics concerning the environment, business and finance, infrastructure, health and medicine, and other fields.

The school will also continue to manage and expand existing international partnerships with universities in Tanzania, Berlin, Manchester and Zurich.

In January, a $120 million grant from the Quantitative Foundation allowed the new school to be well-positioned to hire new faculty, build its future home, and pave the way for innovative research initiatives. This grant is the largest private gift in UVA's history.

The official launch of the School of Data Science will take place on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. on Central Grounds.