UVA Security Chief resigns

The University of Virginia Security Chief has resigned.

Gloria Graham will be leaving her post on Friday.

The position was created in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in August 2017.

A school spokesperson confirmed Graham's departure but did not give a reason for it.

Her departure follows that of Chief Tommye Sutton, who left the UVA Police Department last month.

Tim Longo, who has been appointed as the interim chief of the police department on Grounds, will now fill both positions.